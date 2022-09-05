By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

WBA #12 super bantamweight Ra’eese Aleem (20-0, 12 KO’s) won a dominating but hard fought unanimous decision over Mike Plania (26-2, 13 KO’s) of the Philippines in headlining the FS1 card on Saturday night at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. Aleem dropped Plana early in round two as the fight was off to a fast pace. Despite being knockdown, Plania pressured as Aleem boxed.

Past the halfway point and stalking in the sixth, Plania continued to go forward as Aleem’s slickness was getting to the Filipino. Keeping his composure Plania kept up the pace in the seventh, Aleem made it a chess match fighting smart in the ring timing and finding the openings. Late in the fight, the Filipino kept pressing with Aleem showing composure fighting off the jab and following upstairs solid. The tenth and final round saw Aleem pick up the pace and pressure, letting his hands go as he stood in the pocket with Plania. Finishing strong, Aleem attacked as he did not want to leave it in the hands of the judges backing Plania to the ropes in closing.

After ten rounds, all three judges scored the bout 100-89 as Aleem pitches a shutout.