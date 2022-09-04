By Miguel Maravilla and Rocky Morales at ringside

In the opening bout from the Crypto Arena in downtown Los Angeles, former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin (29-3-1, 26 KOs) of St. Louis stopped Devin Vargas (22-8, 9 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio. Things were rough from the start as Vargas slipped in the second round and Martin also slipped in the third. Vargas was down again from an accidental headbutt. Martin stepped up the pressure in round four as Vargas was a bloody mess, referee Jerry Cantu stepped in to stop the fight at 1:59 of the fourth.

Joey Spencer (16-0, 10KO) was the unanimous decision winner to hand a first time defeat to Kevin Salgado (14-1-1) in a 10 round super welterweight bout between rising prospects. Salgado, from Mexico City, did anything but fight Mexican Style and the style of the two fighters made for an underwhelming fight that brought out a chorus of boos to close the fight. Spencer, making his ten round debut, was slightly more aggressive than Salgado but not enough to make it a fan friendly fight. Neither fighter seemed willing to take too many chances and were content to leave it in the hands of the judges. In a closely sometimes contested contest, Spencer rightfully prevailed, if for no other reason, being more aggressive. Scores did not reflect the closeness of the fight as judges had it 99-91 (twice) and 100-90, all in favor of Spencer.

Unbeaten Anthony Garnica (10-0-1, 5 KOs) was sharp in outboxing a very determined Juan Lopez (17-11, 7KO) to win a majority decision in a six round super bantamweight bout. It is the third victory in the last 3.5 months for Garnica who appeared deserving of a wide unanimous decision victory. Scores for the bout were 59-55 (twice) and 57-57 in favor of Garnica.