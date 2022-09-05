By Miguel Maravilla

Opening the pay-per-view telecast, Dominican lightweight Edwin De Los Santos (15-1, 14 KO’s) made a statement by stopping previously unbeaten José “El Rayo” Valenzuela (12-1, 8 KO’s) of Seattle, Washington by way of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico in a wild one. Off to a fast start, Valenzuela and De Los Santos exchanged, later in the round the Dominican fighter caught Valenzuela with a straight and stopped his momentum. What a wild round it was in the second, as Rayo dropped De Los Santos to begin the the second round but shortly after De Los Santos returned the favor as he sent Valenzuela to the canvas. De Los Santos dropped Valenzeula a second time to begin the third. He beat the count but De Los Santos finished him off at 1:08 of the third. De Los Santos replaced former world champion Jezreel Corrales on short notice and made the most of it! Valenzuela was a 10:1 favorite.