The Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame inducted the class of 2020 Saturday at Skyy South Gym in Coffeeville, AL. The event also featured sparring, an officials training seminar and a cookout. Inductees are Frankie Randall (Pro Boxer category), Eddie Donerlson (Amateur), Bill Tate (Old Timer), Johnny Trawick (Manager/Trainer/Promoter) and Reginal McGowan and David McNeil (Support Personnel). Randall, the first to beat Julio Cesar Chavez, was unable to attend due to health issues.