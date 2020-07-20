July 20, 2020
Zurdo Ramirez now a free agent

Unbeaten former WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (40-0, 26 KOs) has announced that he is now a free agent. “As I move in a different direction, I would like to thank Bob Arum and the entire Top Rank family for supporting my career and always being professional,” said Ramirez on Instagram. “I look forward to the next chapter of my life and being back in the ring this year. There are many exciting fights that can happen in the (light heavyweight) division and I’m here to take over!”

The 29-year-old Ramirez relinquished the WBO belt after five defenses and is currently rated WBC #1 and WBO #8 at light heavyweight.

