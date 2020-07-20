In ESPN’s eight-round co-feature on Tuesday night, super middleweight knockout sensation Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga (13-0, 13 KOs), who has knocked out 13 consecutive foes in the first round to begin his pro career, will look to extend the streak against Eric Moon. Moon (11-2, 6 KOs) has won four of his last five. He has one KO loss and has fought eight or more rounds five times.

If Berlanga wins as expected, a name that has been mentioned as his next possible opponent is upset king “Cassius” Clay Collard!