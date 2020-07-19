By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (29-2, 25 KOs) is focused on a bout with Apti Davtaev (20-0-1, 19 KOs) in the USA. “Right now, I’m signed to fight Apti Davtaev in the United States,” said Browne. “Obviously, with the pandemic going on everything is up in the air. But that’s what I’m focusing on.

“I’ve worked with Matt Clark (manager) for many years and getting the band back together again, so to speak, seemed like the right move.

“I’ve seen David Price mention me a few times recently and that would be a very fan-friendly fight. Both of us are big punchers, so I doubt the judges will be required. I’d love to head back over to Britain again and that fight would be perfect to do so.”