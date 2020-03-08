March 7, 2020
Ajagba, Sánchez remain unbeaten

Unbeaten heavyweight prospects Efe Ajagba and Frank Sánchez kept their Os Saturday night on the Helenius-Kownacki at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Efe Ajagba (13-0, 11 KOs) scored a ninth round KO against Razvan Cojanu (17-7, 9 KOs). Ajagba was in command all the way, finally dropping Cojanu at the end of round eight. The game Cojanu kept battling but finally sank to the canvas at 2:46 of the ninth round.

Photo: Stephanie Trapp/TGB Promotions

WBO #11 Frank Sánchez (15-0, 11 KOs) took a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Joey Dawejko (29-7-4, 11 KOs). Former Cuban national team member Sanchez kept Dawejko on the end of his jab in a dull fight. Scores were 98-92, 100-90, 100-90.
Photo: Stephanie Trapp/TGB Promotions

