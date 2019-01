Adrien Broner reveals that he was sitting in a jail cell awaiting trial when he decided that, if released, he would dedicate his life to boxing.

“What the f*** am I gonna do if I get out,” Broner recalled. “I’m going to sell drugs? Nah, I’ll be back in here. I was like, I’m gonna box. I made up my mind that day that if God let me out of here, I’m gonna box. And then a week later I got out and I ran to the gym. And now I’m here fighting Pacquiao. I never thought in a million years I’d be here.”