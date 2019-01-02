WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade (26-0, 16 KOs) has vowed to dominate the middleweight division in 2019 – starting with the first defense of his world title against Artur Akavov (19-2, 8 KOs) on Friday January 18 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.

“I’m out there trying to fight the undefeated guys, the champions, that’s what I want,” proclaimed Andrade. “I get in there with anyone at 160lbs – and I beat them all. It’s the time for the elite to fight each in 2019, people want to see me fight the big names and I want them.

“It’s going to happen, I am here, I’ve got the world title and I want the best. Akavov is coming to New York to take that title from me so I know that I have to be on my game as he’s a dangerous man, but trust me, when I shine on January 18, we’re going for all the big names next.

“My first fight was meant to be Saunders – an undefeated champion – and then I beat another undefeated fighter to win the title. That’s what I am about and that’s what I want my year to be, champion vs. champion, Demetrius Andrade vs. the best out there.”