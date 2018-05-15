Adonis Stevenson: This might end quickly

WBC Light Heavyweight World Champion Adonis “Superman” Stevenson is set to make his ninth, and perhaps most difficult, world title defense when he faces two-division world champion Badou Jack Saturday, May 19 live on SHOWTIME from Air Canada Centre in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. As fight week events in Toronto near, Stevenson shared some thoughts on his training camp and Saturday’s showdown.



“Badou is a two-time world champion for a reason,” said Stevenson. “I’m not underestimating him. I know he’s durable and that he has attributes like good head movement and I’ll have to be ready for everything.”

Although many consider this Stevenson’s toughest defense in at least a few years, the champion’s mindset is unchanged from any of his other world title fights.

“Every fight is a big fight for me,” said Stevenson. “This fight is nothing different. Badou Jack is a good fighter and people think very highly of him. But in my mind, he’s just the next guy that I have to beat.”

With knockout victories in seven of his nine world title fights, Stevenson has become known for exceptional power, especially in his left hand. This serves as a strategy for the champion and is something he trains for under the guidance of his trainer Javan “Sugar” Hill.

“I’m always going for the knockout,” said Stevenson. “I’m still ready for 12 rounds, but I want the stoppage every time. I’m hungry for knockouts. If Badou comes in aggressive, this could end very quickly.

“You have to step into the ring with me to understand my power. If I connect right just one time, that’s it, lights out. We train specifically for knockouts. You’ll have to wait and see how I do it on May 19.”

As the longest-reigning champion at 175-pounds, and the second longest-reigning champion in boxing, Stevenson has established his case as the best fighter in the division, something he looks to continue to prove on May 19.

“I’m the king at light heavyweight,” said Stevenson. “I beat the king to become the king. I know that I’ve accomplished some great things and me and my team plan to continue to do everything we can to stay on top.

“I’m the best fighter in this division, period. When I win on May 19, I’ll just be doing my job. People might still talk trash, but I’ll still be the champ.”