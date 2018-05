Following its widely acclaimed opening night, Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions has announced the return of ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ on Wednesday, June 6 at the Avalon in Hollywood, CA. Among the featured fighters on the card are former world lightweight title challenger Denis Shafikov (38-4-1, 20 KOs), undefeated junior middleweight knockout artist Serhii ‘El Flaco” Bohachuk (8-0, 8 KOs) and former amateur standout and undefeated welterweight prospect Brian Ceballo (2-0, 1 KO). Opponents are TBA.