WBO light flyweight champion Angel “Tito” Acosta (20-1, 20 KOs) knocked out former WBC champion Ganigan “El Maravilla” Lopez (35-9, 19 KOs) in the eighth round to defend his 108lb title on Saturday night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. The heavy-handed Acosta was in command all the way and he battered Lopez to the deck for the count. Time was 1:55. This was Acosta’s third successful defense.