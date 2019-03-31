WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
March 30, 2019
Boxing Results

Wulan, Konno win WBA regional title bouts in China

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Boxing Beat

Game Chinese puncher Wulan Tuolehazi (11-3-1, 5 KOs) acquired the vacant WBA international flyweight belt by defeating previously unbeaten Japanese ex-amateur star Ryota Yamauchi (4-1, 4 KOs) by a unanimous decision (115-112, 117-109 twice) over twelve hard-fought rounds on Saturday in Shanghai, China.
It was a very exciting give-and-take affair with Wulan dropping Yamauchi with a vicious right uppercut in the third and the Japanese decking the Chinese with a wicked left hook to the belly in the sixth. Since then, Wulan outpunched the winning mixer with more accurate countering shots down the stretch.

In the main event, we saw a dramatic come-from-behind affair. Japanese underdog Yusuke Konno (15-4, 7 KOs) floored the defending titlist Baishanbo Nasiyiwula (15-3-1, 6 KOs) with an over hand right in the first session, but was losing following rounds before he turned the tables by knocking out the Chinese defending champ with a well-timed left hook at 1:47 of the eleventh round.
Prior to the tick happening, the official tallies were so identical as 96-93, all for Baishanbo.

Former WBO flyweight champion Sho Kimura (18-2-2, 11 KOs) seized the OPBF silver 112-pound belt by halting Thailander Wicha Phulaikhao (60-11-2, 24 KOs) at 2:20 of the third round in a supporting ten.
Kimura, very popular in China thanks to his previous coronation over Zou Shiming in 2017, decked the veteran opponent three times in the fatal session.

Promoter: Liu Gang’s Max Power Promotions.

(3-30-2019)

