Upset-minded welterweight Juan “Merengue” Carlos Abreu (23-5-1,21 KOs) has vowed to use his experience advantage against world rated Jaron “Boots” Ennis (25-0, 23 KOs), who has knocked out his last 15 opponents in a row, when they fight this Saturday night on SHOWTIME live from a “closed” Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Both fighters are big punchers and Abreu has never been stopped.

“I thank God, my family, and my team – Reyes Boxing and Hector Bermudez – for this opportunity to show my skills against a great fighter,” Abreu said after his workout at Salem Fitness Center.