Rising light heavyweight star Joshua Buatsi (12-0, 10 KOs) will make his long-awaited return to the ring on Sunday October 4 as he defends his WBA International title against undefeated Croat Marko Calic (11-0, 6 KOs), live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Buatsi is rated WBA #3, IBF #3, WBC #12, WBO #14. He last fought 13 months ago. Venue for Buatsi-Calic is TBA.