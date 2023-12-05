59-year-old Scot England may be the oldest welterweight to make his pro boxing debut when he fights 23-year-old Jashawn Hunter (0-6) on Tuesday night in Nashville. This will be a sanctioned pro bout and not an exhibition.
Scot England 141 vs. Jashawn Hunter 142.8
Charles Dale 197.4 vs. Dionardo Minor 199.8
Marklin Bailry 139.8 vs. Keason Freeman 140.2
Aaron Cypress 186 vs. Charles Lynch 181.6
Erick Arellano 225.8 vs. Armando Reeves 205.8
Iman Lee 132 vs. Weusi Johnson 128
Aaron Lopez 139.2 vs. Ernest Walls 139.6
Venue: Texas Troubadour, Nashville, Tennessee
Promoter: Jimmy Adams Promotions
TV: Fite.tv (Marc Abrams and Albert Haynesworth on the call)
1st Bell 7PM CT (8 PM ET)
At 59 years of age, if the fight is not rigged, be sure to have EMS and a CT scan on standby. Very dangerous at 59 years of age to be taking such a health risk.
Not really. He’s not at any greater risk than a younger guy. Age isn’t going to impact your reaction to head trauma. Studies actually show the opposite; younger people are more susceptible to brain injury. I say more power to the guy. If he wants to give this a shot and he’s matched up against an even guy, have fun. The hard part is he’s fighting a guy in his seventh pro fight. He may not be winning, but he’s still seen the speed of a live fight.
And bloody stupid by whichever organisation allowed this. …he might win , his opponent is 0-6,
and for all we know Mr England might have a martial arts background, but all the same you have to draw the line on age.
Don’t under estimate the old boy. Old people can fight as well as a young man as long as they take care of themselves and keep in shape. Age is only number. I seen young guys get f*cked up by older men. I don’t expect this 59-year old to be great and have a career. I see him competing a few time to make a little money win or loose doesn’t really matter. He’s most likely testing his mantle.
Bravo…
I’d love to hear his reason on why he’s doing this.
I say go for it! We only have one life and if he is down for it and it’s part of a bucket list then do it. Guard your grill!
Can’t seem to focus on the fighters….
Hope he has a depend on under his trunks
I’m actually all for the old boy fulfilling his life long dream. Nothing lasts forever, so live it up; drink it down, laugh it off, avoid the bullshit. Take chances and never have regrets because, at one point, everything you did was exactly what you wanted.