59-year-old Scot England may be the oldest welterweight to make his pro boxing debut when he fights 23-year-old Jashawn Hunter (0-6) on Tuesday night in Nashville. This will be a sanctioned pro bout and not an exhibition.

Scot England 141 vs. Jashawn Hunter 142.8

Charles Dale 197.4 vs. Dionardo Minor 199.8

Marklin Bailry 139.8 vs. Keason Freeman 140.2

Aaron Cypress 186 vs. Charles Lynch 181.6

Erick Arellano 225.8 vs. Armando Reeves 205.8

Iman Lee 132 vs. Weusi Johnson 128

Aaron Lopez 139.2 vs. Ernest Walls 139.6

Venue: Texas Troubadour, Nashville, Tennessee

Promoter: Jimmy Adams Promotions

TV: Fite.tv (Marc Abrams and Albert Haynesworth on the call)

1st Bell 7PM CT (8 PM ET)