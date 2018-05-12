Munguia destroys Ali to win WBO 154lb belt

By Boxing Bob Newman at ringside

Late sub Jaime Munguia (29-0, 25 KOs) dethroned Sadam Ali (26-2, 14 KOs) by fourth round KO to claim the WBO junior middleweight title on Saturday night at the Turning Stone Resort in Verona, New York. Munguia dropped Ali four times. Official time was 1:02 of round four.

Ali looked like a kid in with a giant. Despite Ali being eight years his senior, Munguia looked a monster compared to the former welterweight Ali. The size and power plated immediately as a thunderous left hook dropped Ali hard in the first. Late in the same round, two lefts followed by two rights to the back of the head of the falling Ali dropped him again. In the second, Ali went down again, but managed to fight back and survive the round. A lunging lead left hook in the fourth put Ali down again, prompting referee Gary Rosado to wave it off at 1:04 of the round.

It was a dramatic fall for Ali who retired the legendary Miguel Cotto to lift the title in his last bout. Ironically, Munguia was a late substitute for former champ Liam Smith who pulled out with an illness. Munguia had earlier been denied by the Nevada Athletic commission as an opponent for unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin who needed an opponent for his nixed foe Canelo Alvarez.

Opportunity knocked and Munguia answered the door.