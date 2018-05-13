Munguia thanks Nevada Commission

“This victory is something huge for me,” said newly crowned WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia after dethroning Sadam Ali Saturday night. “This is a dream come true. Every fighter dreams of this.” Munguia took the fight on short notice after Ali’s original opponent Liam Smith pulled out.

The 21-year-old Tijuana puncher was previously chosen to replace Canelo Alvarez against middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, but that bout was shot down by the NSAC. “I want to thank the Nevada Commission for making this opportunity possible as they didn’t allow me to fight Gennady Golovkin,” Munguia stated. “I want to show that I am ready to fight at the highest level and with the best fighters.”

After Saturday night’s performance, the NSAC may want to reconsider their position should a Golovkin-Munguia fight come up again.