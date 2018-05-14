Lawson Rolls On With Dearborn Win

By Brad Snyder-The Undercard

Photos by Bob Ryder

Second 2 None Promotions continues to improve, as Friday night the staff put on one of the more evenly matched cards Detroit has seen in a while.



Leon “Lethal” Lawson III (5-0, 3 KOs) continued his rise in boxing with a (40-34, 40-34, 40-34) UD over Antonio Louis Hernandez (0-2) in the 4-Round super welterweight contest. Lawson, who is a lanky 6’5″, has a strong reach and a frame that would not suggest power. But Lawson does have some power in his shots. Lawson dominated knocking Hernandez down in the 2nd. The jab proved a weapon in the 2nd and 3rd Rounds. A body shot and his ability to walk Hernandez down is what dropped Hernandez in the 3rd, as well. Towards the end of the fight, Hernandez was broken.

In a rematch that was welcomed by the Detroit boxing community, two heavyweights set the stage for another good fight. Curtis Head was able to land good shots with his left in the 1st vs. Robert Simms. Simms mounted a comeback and looked faster and stronger in the 3rd Round. The close 4th Round had Head and Simms both landing shots to make a case for the win. The judges had Simms (39-37, 39-37, 39-37) UD victory over Head. The win improves Simms to (6-2, 3 KOs), as the loss drops Head to (4-2, 3 KOs).

Aslambek Idigov made his American debut, after a 1 ½ year layoff from the sport. The light heavyweight Russian made easy work of his opponent, Emmanuel Sanchez. Idigov looked strong and well disciplined. With his opponent running much of the first three rounds, Idigov used lunging power shots. In the 4th, Idigov produced two powerful knockdowns, as the first sent Sanchez through the ropes. After the second knockdown, Hernandez’s corner threw in the towel. The 1:12 4th Round TKO improves Idigov to (12-0, 5 KOs) and drops Sanchez to (7-9-1, 1 KO).

Super bantamweight Jafar Mohammed (9-1, 8 KOs) continued to be a top local prospect by easily defeating Yaqub Kareem (14-9-1, 8 KOs) by UD (40-35, 40-35, 40-35). Mohammed knocked down Kareem in the 2nd, but it was his domination and right hooks to the body that caught the crowd’s attention. Mohammed appears ready for bigger fights and tougher opponents down the road.

In a super welterweight bout, Gheith Mohammed (4-0, 1 KO) was a little too fast and a complete boxer for Jared Chauvin (0-2). Mohammed often tested Chauvin’s chin and tried his hardest to get a stoppage. Late in the fight, Chauvin started bleeding from the corner of his left eye. All the judges saw the bout (40-36, 40-36, 40-36) in favor of Mohammed.

The surprise of the night came in the form of Donnie Reeves (3-1, 2 KOs) as an unknown opponent from Missouri. The super featherweight Reeves showed massive natural punching power by defeating a pre-fight confident, Jalen Stephenson (3-1, 2 KOs). The 1st Round set the table for Reeves, as both fighters landed hooks in the middle of the ring at the same time. Reeves took the better of the exchange knocking down Stephenson. Reeves, who threw very few jabs, continued with power shots in the following rounds. Often Reeves connected with uppercuts and punished Stephenson. In the 4th, Reeves knocked down Stephenson, again, by uppercut. Stephenson, was knocked silly at the end of the 4th, as Referee Ansel Stewart had to hold him up while the final bell sounded. The hard hitting Reeves had all three judges awarding him the UD win (40-36, 40-36, 40-36).

Perhaps the upset of the night went to cruiserweight Scott Futrell (2-5) as he defeated Clarence Dubose (3-1, 3 KOs) by Majority Decision (39-37-Futrell, 38-38, 40-36-Futrell). Dubose had no answer for Futrell’s jab, which kept the smaller Dubose away, not allowing him to use his power to his advantage.

Light heavyweight Sinan Fradi improved to (5-0, 3 KOs) with his (39-35, 38-36, 39-35) UD win over Darren Gibbs (1-4, 1 KO). Fradi caught his opponent with a sweeping right hand that had Gibbs fall into the ropes. Referee Gerard White ruled it a knockdown. Fradi looked in control most of the fight, only making one error as he lost a point in the 4th for his second ruled low blow to Gibbs.

Kaywaan Sistrunk and Charles Johnson fought to a Majority Draw (38-38, 40-36-Sistrunk, 38-38). The draw made lightweight Sistrunk (0-0-1), as Johnson’s record is now (0-0-3).

The opening fight of the night, featured two pro debuts, as Basil Ali Nasser (1-0) won by( 39-37, 40-36, 39-37) UD over Deron Smith (0-1) in the featherweight division.

The near-capacity crowd at the Dearborn Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, MI was treated to a well-matched card by matchmakers Aaron Rodriquez and Kenny D. Moore. Promoters Tuong Vi Tran and Kenny D. Moore have maintained a positive momentum of growing their shows and product, as the crowds and fights have improved in just over a year since Second 2 None Promotions had begun.