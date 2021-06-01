By Przemek Garczarczyk

Canceled. Again. According to his promoter Andrzej Wasilewski, Maciej Sulecki (29-2, 11 KOs) who was scheduled to fight undefeated Jaime Munguia (36-0, 29 KOs) in El Paso on June 19, streamed on DAZN, has withdrawn from the contest.

Munguia-Sulecki was originally slated for April 24, but Sulecki pulled out with an injury. After replacement D’Mitrius Ballard also pulled with an injury and the date was pushed back to June 19 with Sulecki back in as the opponent.

June 19 is a perfect storm situation with DAZN, ESPN, Showtime, Triller PPV, and another PPV all scheduled to run simultaneously.