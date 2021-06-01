June 1, 2021
Boxing News

Sulecki pulls out of Munguia fight again

By Przemek Garczarczyk

Canceled. Again. According to his promoter Andrzej Wasilewski, Maciej Sulecki (29-2, 11 KOs) who was scheduled to fight undefeated Jaime Munguia (36-0, 29 KOs) in El Paso on June 19, streamed on DAZN, has withdrawn from the contest.

Munguia-Sulecki was originally slated for April 24, but Sulecki pulled out with an injury. After replacement D’Mitrius Ballard also pulled with an injury and the date was pushed back to June 19 with Sulecki back in as the opponent.

June 19 is a perfect storm situation with DAZN, ESPN, Showtime, Triller PPV, and another PPV all scheduled to run simultaneously.

Last hurrah for Vukosa?
Dubois wants rematch with Joyce

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

    • Lucie” agreed but i think he might be on that card already, or has a fight scheduled very soon. I cld be wrong though

      Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: