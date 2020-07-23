Fightnews.com® is sad to announce that our Managing Director Scott Pope, known to many as “Flattop,” has passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was 60 years of age. Flattop had one of the more colorful personalities in boxing. He joined Fightnews in 1999 and helped build Fightnews into the pioneering website for daily boxing news. He broke many major stories during his career and was known for fighting to get our writers and photographers the best spots at ringside.

He loved to share stories of his interactions with many of boxing’s insiders – from PR and media relations staff of major fight venues, managers, promoters and the networks. He was meticulous in crafting his emails and took great pride in doing right by his team. There will never be another like him.

One of his favorite closing lines in his emails was “See you on the other side of the ring.”

We’ll see you there big guy.

R.I.P. Flattop.