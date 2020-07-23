Fightnews.com® is sad to announce that our Managing Director Scott Pope, known to many as “Flattop,” has passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was 60 years of age. Flattop had one of the more colorful personalities in boxing. He joined Fightnews in 1999 and helped build Fightnews into the pioneering website for daily boxing news. He broke many major stories during his career and was known for fighting to get our writers and photographers the best spots at ringside.
He loved to share stories of his interactions with many of boxing’s insiders – from PR and media relations staff of major fight venues, managers, promoters and the networks. He was meticulous in crafting his emails and took great pride in doing right by his team. There will never be another like him.
One of his favorite closing lines in his emails was “See you on the other side of the ring.”
We’ll see you there big guy.
R.I.P. Flattop.
Rest Easy Flattop, I’ve enjoyed your work for many years. Condolences to your family both blood and boxing.
Oh, Karl! I am so sorry to hear this. Throughout my entire time at Fightnews, Flattop was my point of contact to arrange press credentials for the major events that would take place in the Washington, DC area. I enjoyed talking with him and I appreciated the autonomy he gave me in my area, only assisting when needed. More importantly, I enjoyed our friendly conversations we would have. I truly appreciated him and will definitely miss him.
Take care,
Gary “Digital” Williams
Heart disease is the #1 killer in the USA. So sad to hear of many younger people passing away from heart disease. Sixty years of age is not old and Mr. Pope had plenty of life left in him. If able, get screened every year for heart disease especially if cardiac diseases and hypertension exists within your DNA of your biological family.