WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders is free to fight again. The British Boxing Board of Control suspended Sauders back in March for posting a video on social media that appeared to condone domestic violence. Sauders was fined £15,000, but the suspension was lifted today. That incident cost Saunders a big money fight with Canelo Alavrez. Canelo may now face Saunders’ stablemate Callum Smith according to promoter Eddie Hearn.
