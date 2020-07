World Boxing Association President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza signed the Resolution stating that the WBA members join AIBA to celebrate the International Boxing Day annually on July 22nd. The celebration was born in Russia in 2017 and recognized by the AIBA Executive Committee in 2019.

International Boxing Day stands to honor boxers, trainers, cutmen, boxing gyms, judges, and referees and all members of the world boxing family. “Boxing is only one sport,” stated the resolution.