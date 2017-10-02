Vera predictions on 154lb tripleheader

By Jeff Zimmerman

After super welterweight contender John “The Phenom” Vera (18-0, 11 KOs), now ranked #5 WBO and #7 WBA, took care of business Friday night with an impressive 3rd round TKO of Sunday “Golden Child” Ajuwa (15-3, 12 KOs) in Dallas, Vera shared his thoughts on the big SHOWTIME tripleheader taking place on Saturday, Oct. 14 in the 154lb division in an exclusive interview with Fightnewscom® in his packed dressing room after the fight.



Vera, a southpaw from Fort Worth, has keen interest in the fights as he is gradually moving up the rankings and should be in line for a title shot very soon. Vera weighed in on each of the matchups starting with the main event in Erislandy Lara vs. Terrell Gausha.

“Lara is definitely going to win that, he’s going to outbox him like always. Gausha is probably a good fighter, but Lara is just something different.”

As expected Vera had much more to say of the Jermell Charlo vs. Erickson Lubin battle for Charlo’s WBC belt. Vera has sparred with Charlo as well as IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence, Jr. as both are trained by Derrick James in Dallas.

“Charlo for sure in the Lubin fight, I think he’s too young, they may have jumped the gun with him too soon. Charlo probably wins I think by stoppage a little later.”

Vera sharing the ring with Charlo has certainly influenced his decision.

“Partially yes, but overall he’s fought better opposition. To me he’s a better fighter, a little more polished. He’s training with Derrick James and Derrick James is a great trainer. He always gives me tips. I ask him and he never minds giving me tips. Me and my coach always grab nuggets from Coach Derrick.”

Vera added, “So yea I think he’s going to win, he’s just better.”

On the Jarrett Hurd vs. Austin Trout matchup, Vera simply said, “Trout.”

Although Vera would like to take on Puerto Rican legend and future hall of famer Miguel Cotto in his farewell fight this December, that is probably unlikely and would gladly fight any of the guys on the big Oct. 14 card win or lose.

“Absolutely, anybody.”