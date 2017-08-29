Canelo LA Media Day

By Miguel Maravilla

Mexican superstar Ring Magazine middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco held an open media workout Monday afternoon at the Microsoft Square at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles as he prepares for his highly anticipated showdown with WBC/WBA/IBF/IBO middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) of Kazakhstan as they will square off September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas live on HBO Pay per view.



Video Courtesy Golden Boy Promotions & GGG Promotions

Canelo spoke to a round table of media prior to his workout as hundreds of loyal fans awaited his arrival in the blistering sun since 6am.

“This is a big magnitude fight. I am very motivated to be giving the fans the fight they want. We have focused on everything, 100 percent on the rival. It’s a natural fight without a doubt it will be a good fight,” Canelo told media.

“I am one-hundred percent focused on this fight. I always prepare 100 percent. The difference here is the opponent Golovkin. I have done a great job in camp there are a few weeks to go were ready,” Canelo on training camp.

“Without a doubt, I expect the hardest and dangerous fight because he is a big puncher. I hope Golovkin brings out the best in Canelo. September 16 we will show them who Canelo Alvarez is.”

Oscar De La Hoya also spoke with the media.

“I think fight fans will have a real taste of what boxing is all about. Its a serious fight. I believe there will be a serious knockout. These guys will be in great shape and take risk both will go out to prove who is best. They will deliver both have pride and lots at stake,” Oscar De La Hoya said.

“This is what true boxing is all about. I am happy I made this fight. This is the fight,”

