January 3, 2018

Boy Jones Jr. moves up in weight

Ring legend Roy Jones Jr. is winding down his Hall of Fame career, but the UK’s Boy Jones Jr (14-1-1, 8 KOs) says he’s feeling fitter and stronger than ever after making the jump from super featherweight to lightweight. The six-foot Jones returns February 10 of promoter Frank Warren’s card at the Copper Box Arena in London. “I always say it but people need to realize that I only had a handful of unlicensed fights before I turned pro back in 2015,” stated Jones. “I’ve had a lot of fights for a 21-year-old and I’m constantly learning and improving. This is the year that everyone will get to see the real Boy Jones Jr.”

