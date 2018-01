Super flyweight Srisaket Sor Rungvisai scored a controversial majority decision over Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez in March to win the WBC 115lb belt. An immediate rematch was ordered and most thought Gonzalez would exact revenge when they met again in September. It didn’t work out that way. This time, Srisaket brutally knocked out Chocolatito, whom many pundits had rated as high as #1 P4P.