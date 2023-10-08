Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez commented on his successful debut as a cruiserweight on Saturday night at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
“This is a new beginning for me,” said Ramirez. “I came back stronger, faster and I came forward. I was a lot smarter in the ring. I think it was a great performance for me. I don’t have anything to say except thank you, Joe Smith, I think he’s a great fighter and tough opponent. I wish him all the best. We had to take care of business in the ring. I felt like I was ahead on the cards. I never took any chances because he has heavy hands and brings a lot of heat to the ring.”
Just don’t ask for rematch with bivol because bivol will kick your ass again
Joe got lucky knocking an old Hopkins out of the ring. I’m not sure many of us would know his name otherwise. However, that’s about all there is to his boxing resume. Go ahead and hang them up now buddy.