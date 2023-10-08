Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez commented on his successful debut as a cruiserweight on Saturday night at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

“This is a new beginning for me,” said Ramirez. “I came back stronger, faster and I came forward. I was a lot smarter in the ring. I think it was a great performance for me. I don’t have anything to say except thank you, Joe Smith, I think he’s a great fighter and tough opponent. I wish him all the best. We had to take care of business in the ring. I felt like I was ahead on the cards. I never took any chances because he has heavy hands and brings a lot of heat to the ring.”