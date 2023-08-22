Zurdo Ramirez vs. Common Man el 7 de octubre El excampeón mundial Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez (44-1, 30 KOs) hará su debut en la división de peso crucero y se medirá contra el excampeón mundial de peso semipesado Joe “Common Man” Smith Jr. (28-4, 22 KOs) de Long Island, Nueva York el sábado 7 de octubre. El choque de 12 asaltos, presentado en asociación con Star Boxing, se llevará a cabo en vivo desde The Chelsea en The Cosmopolitan de Las Vegas y en vivo en todo el mundo por DAZN. Round 12 con Mauricio Sulaimán: ¿Qué es el boxeador? Jaime Munguia entrenara con Freddie Roach ? Like this: Like Loading...

