Heavyweight Zhilei Zhang (25-1-1, 20 KOs) is an ever so slight favorite over Joe Joyce (15-1, 14 KOs) in their rematch this Saturday at the OVO Arena in London. Sportsbooks have the bout anywhere from pick’em to -141 for Zhang, who won the first fight by sixth round TKO. The WBO interim heavyweight title is on the line.

ESPN+ will stream the bout in the US, while TNT Sports will air the fight in the UK.