Heavyweight Zhilei Zhang (25-1-1, 20 KOs) is an ever so slight favorite over Joe Joyce (15-1, 14 KOs) in their rematch this Saturday at the OVO Arena in London. Sportsbooks have the bout anywhere from pick’em to -141 for Zhang, who won the first fight by sixth round TKO. The WBO interim heavyweight title is on the line.
ESPN+ will stream the bout in the US, while TNT Sports will air the fight in the UK.
Zhang has a great straight left but he is one the slowest moving fighters I have seen. Joyce only chance is becoming more of a runner and sticking out a powerful jab. If he is flat footed Joyce will lose again. Zhang does not have good stamina but he probably batters Joyce early to get a win. If the fight is close after 8 rounds – Joyce will close the show.
He destroyed him first time…there is no way he only a slight favorite ..gotta bf some corruption
Zhilei Zhang is a very determined fighter; in fact, he has been a very difficult fighter with respectable punching power. If he wins again, definitely he should get a shot against Usyk or Fury; of course, I don’t mind him against Wilder or Joshua.
If Joyce is to be successful, he might to employ the same technique Joshua did when he rematched Ruiz. Box, box, box, and box some more. It just may work. We shall see.
Can’t see Joyce boxing effectively, to win a decision here, but then again, Congress is having hearings on UFO sightings as we speak. He needs to be who he is; come forward and throw punches and hope he lands first. I still say Zhang’s advantage is that he is a southpaw and seemed to have a good angle to shoot that left at Joyce in the first contest. Joyce needs to stay on the outside of Zhang’s lead foot while moving to the left, the entire match, if he expects to pull a Eubank Jr. Your welcome!
Gonna be the same outcome. There will not be major changes in months time.
Joyce comes on heavier, stronger, and not light and weaker like the first fight and stops Zhang in the 8th round. Ok, that’s my prediction anyhow, let’s see. Look forward to this fight.
Fights like this is what boxing is all about. Zhang and Joyce are solid HWY’s. The winner of this may be that much closer to getting a title shot with Usyk. Fury says its all about the money so he’s not going to likely make the money he’s looking for fighting these two.
Dangerous fight for Joyce, where does he go if he loses again