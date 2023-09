Hot 21-year-old super lightweight prospect Adam Azim (9-0, 6 KOs) will challenge EBU champion Franck Petitjean (24-6-3, 6 KOs) for the Euro belt on November 18 at The Halls in Wolverhampton, England.

Also in action is EBU European middleweight champion Matteo “Il Giaguaro” Signani (32-6-3, 12 KOs). He will defend his title against Tyler Denny (17-2, 3 KOs).