The showdown between undefeated knockout artist William “El Camarón” Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs) former world title challenger Jaime “Jaimito” Arboleda (19-2, 14 KOs) will take center stage on a sparse Saturday night this weekend. The 12-round main event will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN from College Park Center at The University of Texas at Arlington campus.

Golden Boy has now announced the finalized lineup with featherweight Diego De La Hoya (24-1, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder against stablemate Victor Morales, Jr. (17-0-1, 8 KOs). The WBA Intercontinental title is now on the line.

In other action, Frederick “General Okunka” Lawson (29-3, 22 KOs) will fight Estevan “Manos De Oro” Villalobos (16-1-1, 12 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight bout. Opening up the DAZN broadcast will be eight rounds of super middleweight action, with David “Dynamite” Stevens (12-0, 9 KOs) against Marco Periban (26-6-1, 17 KOs).

Also on the card, heavyweight Tristan “Sweet T” Kalkreuth (9-1, 7 KOs) is scheduled for a six-round fight against Jonathon “The Reaper” Rice (2-2, 2 KOs). Super featherweight Caleb Suniga (1-0) will participate in a four-round fight against Carlos Arroyo (5-22-1, 4 KOs), light heavyweight Darius “DFG” Fulghum (3-0, 3 KOs) will face Julio Bendana (6-6, 3 KOs) in a six-round bout, and super middleweight Robert “El Terror de Cayey” Cruz (8-0, 4 KOs) is scheduled for a six-rounder against Tyrone “Solja Black” Selders (9-15-2, 6 KOs).