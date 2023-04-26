Hot unbeaten welterweight Hugo Noriega (6-0, 4 KOs) of Cuba steps up in his first professional ten rounder. The bout will take place on Saturday at the renowned Miccosukee Indian Gaming Resort in Miami, Florida, on a card promoted by M&R Boxing Promotions (Laura Ching). Welterweight Noriega will take on Jean Rivera-Pacheco (8-1, 1 KO) of Puerto Rico, with the WBA Fedcaribe title at stake. Noriega is on the fast track, having fought four times in 2022 and will now be in his second bout of 2023.

Manager William Ramirez (WRAM Boxing) believes Noriega has what it takes to make it to the world championship level. “Hugo has an outstanding amateur background and is off to a real good start professionally. I definitely believe he has future world champion potential. It’s really nice to return to the Miccosukee Indian Gaming Resort and I am expecting an exciting event for the fans,” said Ramirez.

Rounding out the card…

Yonaki Urrutia vs Luis Solis 160lbs 10 rounds

Carlos Frometa vs Joe Jones 200lbs 8 rounds

Winston Guerrero vs Armando Torres 135lbs 8 rounds

Narciso Carmona vs Paul Cesar 140lbs 8 rounds

Manuel Correa vs Braulio Avila 130lbs 6 rounds

Elia Carranza vs Katherine Lehner 154lbs 6 rounds

Adlai Rodriguez vs Izaiah Vargas 147lbs 4 rounds

James Rodriguez vs Luis Pena 168lbs 4 rounds

Bryan Fonteboa vs Orlando Collins 140lbs 4 rounds

Kenneth Sene vs Leslie Summers 147lbs 4 rounds

Ryan Maine vs Lamar Bolden 168lbs 4 rounds