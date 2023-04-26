ESPN has announced that they will air Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (14-0, 14 KOs) against Zhan Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KOs) on July 1 in Toledo, Ohio, Anderson’s hometown. This will be the big-punching “Real Big Baby’s first main event. Kossobutskiy Will be making his U.S. debut. He has previously defeated the likes of Johann Duhaupas and Joey Dawejko, so looks to be a step up for Anderson.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Well this is a pleasant surprise. Thought they could have really taken their time bringing Anderson along, considering how young he is. This seems a big step up for Anderson. Very tough one to predict. Excellent match-up.
Yep! Same thing I was thinking USF: A very pleasant surprise. I don’t know how good Zhan is (don’t know how good Anderson is either, really), but on paper it’s an excellent fight for both of them. Anderson really needs to step up the competition and Zhan will be 35 this year, so it’s time for him to make his move.
This is a gutsy move by Anderson’s management team. They obviously have confidence in him to take this kind of risk against a guy who probably isn’t very well known in the States. I think Anderson’s defensive flaws will be very obvious in this fight, though I wouldn’t bet against him. Both guy’s chins will be tested here. One of the more interesting match-ups in recent years IMO..
Yes, impressive move on Anderson’s part. Good test for him. With a win he’ll deserve the hype he’s been getting for splattering tomato cans. Not too many hot prospects would take a fight like this so early in their career. Shows that he and his team have confidence in his abilities.
This is no step up for him. They continue to coddle him. The two names they mention are durable fighters, but just have chins of stone. Maybe this guy has skills we don’t know about, so we’ll see. I doubt though.
You’re mistaken. Kossobutskiy is a big step up from Forrest and Arias. He’s nearly as big as Anderson, has a great amateur background, is a solid body puncher and a southpaw to boot. That doesn’t mean that Anderson won’t win in style, but it is a big step up for just his 15th fight.
First build up a ” impressive” record, get ones self noticed. Now the test begins against ,higher quality opposition.
From what I’ve seen of your previous fights ,a really good fighter would see your jaw ready to be hit and your liver there for the taking as your defensive skills leave slot to be desired.
No prediction on this one ,but may the best man win
Not exacty sure who his opponent is, but he looks good on paper. Duhaupas and Dawejko arent exactly world beaters, but they’re both tough sons of bitches. He’s probably as good as or slightly better than his last opponent, Arias. I predict another early KO for Anderson, and then he could step it up further for his next opponent. By this time next year, I feel Anderson should be ready to fight for a version of the Heavyweight title. Like David Morell, people seem reluctant to recognize just how good Anderson is. I think Anderson is a helluva lot better than people are willing to admit.
Anderson has a good jab as a boxer. However, he is learning and needs to work on defense more so than his offense. He keeps his head straight up at times when he is moving in on fighters leaving himself open. Time will tell on his progress as a fighter. I feel he needs to take his time as a fighter and grow more into the sport to build his resume.