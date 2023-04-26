ESPN has announced that they will air Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (14-0, 14 KOs) against Zhan Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KOs) on July 1 in Toledo, Ohio, Anderson’s hometown. This will be the big-punching “Real Big Baby’s first main event. Kossobutskiy Will be making his U.S. debut. He has previously defeated the likes of Johann Duhaupas and Joey Dawejko, so looks to be a step up for Anderson.

