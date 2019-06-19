By Joe Koizumi

Slick-punching Miyo Yoshida (13-1, no KO), 114.25, acquired the vacant WBO female 115-pound belt by scoring a nearly shutout decision (100-90 twice, 99-91) over Casey Morton (8-2-3, 1 KO), 115, over ten hard-fought rounds on Wednesday in Chiba, Japan. Yoshida, despite her lack of convincing power, displayed good precision in connecting with sharp left-right combinations and right uppercuts to the onrushing opponent, 35, handled by Nonito Donaire’s father. The 31-year-old Yoshida’s sharpshooting accounted for her long-anticipated coronation.