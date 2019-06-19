By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

Unbeaten Japanese Hiroto Kyoguchi (13-0, 9 KOs), 107.73, successfully kept his WBA 108-pound belt as he maintained the pressure, kept stalking previously unbeaten durable Thailander Tanawat Nakoon (11-1, 5 KOs), 107.5, and defeated him by a unanimous decision over twelve monotonous rounds on Wednesday in Chiba, Japan. Carlos Sucre (US) and Carlos Costa (Philippines) both scored 117-111, and Gloria Martinez (US) had it 117-112, all in favor of the defending champ.

The referee was Rafael Ramos (US) who moved as well as both contestants. The prohibitive favorite Hiroto occasionally had him in trouble, but the Thailander showed great durability in withstanding the champ’s onslaught. Kyoguchi, two-division champ, almost toppled Tanawat with a solid right, but couldn’t finish him to bring home the bacon.

(More to come)