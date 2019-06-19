The City of Imperial (California) is hosting a parade and rally this Saturday (June 22nd) to honor hometown hero Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. who became the Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion of the World on June 15th with a seventh-round destruction of Anthony Joshua. Ruiz Jr. captured the WBA, WBO, IBF and the IBO heavyweight titles with his upset of Joshua.

The parade will begin at 8am starting at 5th Street and Imperial Avenue traveling north, toward Barioni Boulevard and then head west toward D Street ending at Imperial High School. A rally will be hosted at Imperial High School Football Field where community leaders, family and friends will honor the champion’s momentous accomplishments.

“I am looking forward to celebrating my victory on the streets of my hometown, in the heart of Imperial,” said Ruiz Jr. “I am honored to be welcomed back in such a grand manner!”

For more information, visit www.CityOfImperial.org/teamdestroyer or call (760) 355-4371