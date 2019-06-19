By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former world heavyweight challenger Alex “Lionheart” Leapai is going into his bout against former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker on June 29 in Rhode Island as a decided underdog, but Team Leapai is confident their charge has the power to cause a huge upset.￼

“Alex will come out and put Joe under pressure straight away,” said trainer Noel Thornberry, who talked to Grantlee Kieza of the Courier Mail. “We’re going for the quick KO. Alex has a puncher’s chance against anyone.

“We’re going in as the underdogs so you can forget about a points decision.

“Joe is a great heavyweight. He’s the only man to beat the current world champ Andy Ruiz and he has been in some of the biggest fights of recent times against Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte.”

Thornberry says this fight is a golden opportunity for Leapai.