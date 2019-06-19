Undefeated Albany, NY lightweight Will Madera (14-0-2, 7 KOs) is about to face the toughest opponent of his career on Friday in Cornwall, Canada, when challenges WBC International silver beltholder Christian Uruzquieta (18-4, 6 KOs).

Madera is coming off a signature victory against Thomas Mattice on Showtime this past February and is excited about the opportunity in front of him. “I’ve been working toward a fight like this since I began my pro career and look forward to bringing the belt home to Albany,” said Madera.

Madera has been in training camp for the past 12 weeks preparing for what he sees as the next level opportunity. “I know Christian is a tough guy, but I plan on using my superior boxing skills and punching power to get the Title,” said Madera. “If Madera can beat Uruzquieta , I expect him to be in the mix with the other prospect lightweights like Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney,” added trainer and manager Gunther Fishgold.

Madera is the co-feature on a 6 fight card that features Madera’s stablemate Tony Luis against Adrian Estrella as the main event. The event is promoted by LIVECO BOXING out of Toronto.