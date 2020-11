Yoka-Hammer weights from France

Tony Yoka 239.2 vs. Christian Hammer 258.8

Victor Faust 237.0 vs. Kamil Sokolowski 234.6

Volkan Gökcek 143.3 vs. Aboubeker Bechelaghem 144.2 Venue: H Arena in Nantes, France

Promoter: Ringstar France

TV: ESPN+ Jacobs, Rosado make weight Dubois-Joyce Final Press Conference

