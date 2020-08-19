At today’s press conference in Magdeburg, Germany, former IBF cruiserweight champion Yoan Pablo Hernandez, now campaigning in the heavyweight division, talked about Saturday’s fight against Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson.

Yoan Pablo Hernandez: “I’m looking forward to an experienced opponent like Johnson. I’ll make everyone happy with a surprise on Saturday! The greatest burden, the weight, is now gone. Everyone knows how painful that can be. I’m free of it now – I’m looking forward to my pasta with scampi!”

Also, it was announced that former world title challenger Robin Krasniqi will get back into the ring on Saturday after a long break.