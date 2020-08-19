August 19, 2020
Boxing News

Yoan Pablo Hernandez presser quotes

At today’s press conference in Magdeburg, Germany, former IBF cruiserweight champion Yoan Pablo Hernandez, now campaigning in the heavyweight division, talked about Saturday’s fight against Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson.

Yoan Pablo Hernandez: “I’m looking forward to an experienced opponent like Johnson. I’ll make everyone happy with a surprise on Saturday! The greatest burden, the weight, is now gone. Everyone knows how painful that can be. I’m free of it now – I’m looking forward to my pasta with scampi!”

Also, it was announced that former world title challenger Robin Krasniqi will get back into the ring on Saturday after a long break.

