May 17, 2022
Boxing News

Yarde targets Beterbiev-Smith winner

Anthony Yarde says he is looking to take down the winner of the unification battle between Joe Smith jr and Artur Beterbiev. The two light heavyweight champions put their WBO, WBC and IBF belts on the line on June 18 in New York and Yarde is planning to travel across the pond to Madison Square Garden to size up the opposition for his challenge that should come around later this year.

“I am going to keep a close eye on it when they fight each other and I will be looking to destroy the winner,” stated Yarde, who feels his previous world title shot against Sergey Kovalev will stand him in good stead.

“I definitely feel in a better place,” Yard told The Lowdown. “The reason I feel in a better place is because I have gained more experience and I have been at that level before. I would say there is not as much pressure, but there is always going to be pressure. I’ve got the experience and, with that being said, I feel like I know what I need to do.”

  • The Beterbiev – Smith winner should get a fight with Bivol to unify the lightheavey weight division.

  • Yarde is in “cuckoo” land. At least if he fights them he will earn a decent payday, it will help with the pension fund. If he thinks he can beat the cream of the light heavyweight division he is deluded. He will end up in a wheelchair if he fights them.

