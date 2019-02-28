Unbeaten WBC #8 rated middleweight and 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Yamaguchi Falcao (16-0, 7 KOs), who returns March 9 at the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY, against Paul Mendez (20-3-2, 10 KOs) in a ten round contest, is calling out the world’s best middleweights.

“March 9 is the start of what will be a great year and I expect to face the best version of Paul Mendez,” said Falcao, who hails from Sao Paulo, Brazil, and now fights out of Plant City, Florida. “I’ve been challenging all the best at 160 pounds and none have stepped up to the plate yet. The plan is to put on a great performance and show the world that I’m ready for the world’s best middleweights.”

Eric Gomez, President of Golden Boy Promotions, states “This fight is another step towards his desired goal of becoming a world champion, we’re grateful that it will be presented by our partners at DAZN.”