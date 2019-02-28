Featherweight Carlos “Chinito” Ornelas (22-1, 12 KOs) wants to get into the world rankings and claim a regional title by the end of 2019. On Saturday night at the Centro de Eventos in Tijuana, Ornelas faces John “Disaster” Gemino (18-11-1, 8 KOs). Ornelas and Gemino faced off at a press conference on Thursday.



Carlos Ornelas: I appreciate the support of Zanfer and the public, so I’ve prepared 100% because I want to respond to that trust with a great performance and a victory to open the doors to the world rankings…I’m ready for war.

John Gemino: I came to Tijuana to win and I have the talent and experience to beat Ornelas.

In the co-feature, flyweights Dewayne Beamon (16-1-1, 11 KOs) and Maximino “Max” Flores (24-4-1, 17 KOs) clash in a ten rounder.



Dewayne Beamon: We will win dramatically. Now it’s time to get it on the ring.

Max Flores: Beamon’s style is made for me. We will win clearly.