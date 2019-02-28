Former world champion Erislandy Lara and WBA super welterweight champ Brian Castaño went face-to-face Thursday at the final press conference before they headline this Saturday on Showtime from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Heavyweight Luis Ortiz faces Christian Hammer in the ten round co-feature.



Erislandy Lara: “I’m here to win and show everyone that I’m the best 154-pounder in the world. I’m going to take a big step in cleaning out the division on Saturday. I’m going to be at my best and bring home the victory.”

Brian Castaño: “I am a crowd-pleasing fighter. I’m going to be aggressive. That’s just my style. But I can also adapt to my opponent. You have to do different things to win a fight of this caliber.”



Luis Ortiz: “This is a big fight for me to prove that I deserve another shot at the title. In my heart I still believe I had that fight against Deontay Wilder in my hands. It was mine to win. Hopefully he will step up and face me again…Christian Hammer says that he’s coming to win so he better come with a lot of energy. I’m ready for him and anyone else who steps up to the challenge.”

Christian Hammer: I’m ready for anything Luis Ortiz comes with…I’m here to cancel his plans for a Wilder rematch. I’m going to put myself in a position for even more big fights.”