Heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz (30-1, 26 KOs) says he’s ready for Saturday’s Showtime-televised ten-round clash against Christian Hammer (24-5, 14 KOs) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.



“I want to be world champion,” stated Ortiz, who will turn 40 next month. “I’m going to go in there on Saturday and put on a performance that gets me another shot at the title. I’ve been preparing to be explosive on Saturday night.

“I have a very strong and durable opponent. I know he can go 12 rounds with a top fighter like he did with Alexander Povetkin, so we’re not taking any chances. I’m not Povetkin though. So he’s not going the distance with me.

“Our strategy going into a fight is always the same. Get into the best shape, do our job and when the knockout comes, blast him through the ring.

“Whoever they put in front of me, I’m going to go in there and try to knock them out. I’m not going to change for anyone. If fighters avoid me, there’s nothing I can do about it.

“If there is a chance to rematch Deontay Wilder, that’s the fight I want. That’s the fight to make. I want to give the fans the fights they want.”