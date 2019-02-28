WBO Latin Bantamweight Champion and #1 contender Ricardo “Hindu” Espinoza of Tijuana, Mexico and his team arrived in Hollywood, Florida in anticipation of his upcoming fight this Friday, March 1sr at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino where he will face Ricardo “Matematico” Nuñez of Panama in the main event of an 11 bout card. The Espinoza-Nunez bout will be televised at 11:35 PM by the Telemundo Network. Tickets are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.

