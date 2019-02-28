WBO #8 heavyweight Junior Fa (16-0, 9 KOs), of Otahuhu, New Zealand, has returned to the United States for a 10-round clash against former French heavyweight champion Newfel Ouatah (16-2, 9 KO’s) this Saturday at the Voinovich Center in Columbus, OH. The event will be streamed on LIVE.DBE1.com.

“I follow the rest of the heavyweight division carefully and it seems as if there’s three big names; Wilder, Joshua and Fury, and then the rest. I’m not sure how much they will be fighting each other, but I like the idea of facing any of the three at the appropriate time,” said Fa.