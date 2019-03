All-time great former heavyweight champions Evander Holyfield and Riddick Bowe jokingly weighed in for what would be their fourth epic showdown Thursday in Fort Lauderdale. The pair, along with former champion Oliver McCall, were in attendance for the press conference and weigh-in for tomorrow night’s (Friday) “Rumble at the Rock IV” event at the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.